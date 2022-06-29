Submit a Tip
Big Air Trampoline Park in Myrtle Beach has a café, arcade, and over 40 attractions to enjoy

By Halley Murrow
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We had so much fun escaping the dreary weather today at Big Air Trampoline Park. It’s the perfect place to let loose and have fun for all ages.

With over 40 attractions, you won’t run out of new things to do. We loved trying out some new things, taste testing their menu on Dining with Dockery, and even checking out the parent experience.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

