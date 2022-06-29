AT&T’s new ‘Locate Before Route’ feature in S.C. will get your calls to first responders faster

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - If you use AT&T as your mobile carrier, a new feature will now get your calls to first responders faster during an emergency.

AT&T just launched its new ‘Locate Before Route’ feature which more accurately pinpoints your location when you call 911 from your cellphone.

The new technology utilizes GPS instead of cellphone towers to narrow down your location from several miles to a couple of yards.

Eighty percent of 911 calls come from cellphones, and AT&T’s director of sales and distribution, Phil Black, said ‘Locate Before Route’ has the potential to save lives.

“The closest you could locate the device of a 911 call was by pinging a nearby cell phone tower. So, you think that would locate within a radius of about 10 miles. Okay, the new service uses GPS. So think it takes it from ten miles down to about 50 meters. You know, that’s about half the size of a football field,” said Black.

Black also said the new technology should put you at ease when it comes to relying on a quick response time after calling 911.

“Think about the peace of mind. You know I think about if I had a loved one who’s calling in and needed help. The difference between ten miles and half of a football field is significant in terms of helping those first responders get to where they’re needed,” said Black.

‘Locate Before Route’ is now live across the country and will work on all cell phones that use AT&T.

