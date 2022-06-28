Submit a Tip
Will gas prices drop in Grand Strand, Pee Dee ahead of 4th of July holiday?

By Samuel Shelton
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Days before the Fourth of July holiday weekend, gas prices have crept down little by little.

Some drivers said even with the slight decrease, it’s still hitting them where it hurts the most.

“I just saw the $4.23 here so I had to stop. Cause it’s been so high, so to see it come down some, very exciting,” one driver told WMBF News as they were filling up.

RELATED COVERAGE | Gas prices fall 13 cents over past week in Myrtle Beach area

“I basically have to scrape by to put gas in my car to go back and forth to work, said Amanda Cordesky, a South Carolina resident. “Exhausting! And all you worry about is going to go back up and up,” said Cordesky.

Tausheedah Bellamy, a South Carolina resident, is heading to New Jersey to see family for the first time since the pandemic. She’s taking advantage of the price drop.

As of Monday, GasBuddy reports that Myrtle Beach area prices dropped 13 cents over the past week for an average of $4.40 a gallon.

But throughout South Carolina, the fuel tax will raise two cents from 26 cents to 28 cents per gallon starting July 1.

Experts said this may or may not affect prices in the next week.

“As we get closer to the holiday weekends the downward trend will likely continue,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “Although, at some point next week, we could see the drops could level off and it’s possible that we could start going back up.”

“Hopefully they go down soon because this is kind of hard,” said Bellamy. “Everything else going high, being way more expensive than they normally are. We’re looking forward to a little relief. I think everybody is,” said Bellamy.

As of now, gas prices are likely stay down throughout the holiday weekend. But prices could skyrocket during the peak of hurricane season.

