Suspect in multiple shootings, drug trafficking held on $1.6M bond in Robeson County

Jarred Brown
Jarred Brown(Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Red Springs man is being held on a $1.6 million bond after a routine traffic stop led to multiple drugs and weapons charges and the arrest of a suspect in several recent shootings.

Investigators have investigated multiple shootings in the community within the past six months.

On Monday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division investigators attempted a routine traffic stop in the area of 8th Ave and Warren Street.

Jarred Brown, 28, initially stopped for blue lights and sirens.

As officers attempted to handcuff Brown, he sped off in the vehicle.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle came to a stop on Warren Street.

The investigation led to the search of a residence on Samuel Drive.

The investigation resulted in the locating and seizure of prescription medication, marijuana, a firearm and drug paraphernalia.

Brown was arrested and charged with three counts of discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, two counts of trafficking opium/heroin, maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance, misdemeanor fleeing and eluding arrest with a motor vehicle and resist, delay and obstructing a law enforcement officer.

Brown was placed in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1.6 million secured bond.

The investigation is ongoing.

Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the shootings or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Division at (910) 671-3191.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
1 dead after incident with alligator in Myrtle Beach area, police say
Coroner's office: 75-year-old man killed in alligator attack in Myrtle Beach area
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
North Carolina man died after being pulled from ocean in Myrtle Beach, coroner's office says
The system is forecast to become the first hurricane of the season by late this week.
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Bonnie developing in the Atlantic, forecast to become the first hurricane this season

VIDEO: Couple offers reward after items worth $75K, family heirlooms stolen from Carolina Forest storage unit
VIDEO: Couple offers reward after family heirlooms, priceless guitars stolen from Carolina Forest storage unit
VIDEO: 'We want books in the hand of children:' Horry County nonprofit encourages education for kids in rural areas
Democratic candidate for governor Joe Cunningham speaks during a news conference in Columbia...
Cunningham calls for SC legislature to wait until after election to take up abortion law changes