REMINDER: Myrtle Beach fireworks regulations, violations, fines

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s law regarding fireworks regulation recently changed, and Myrtle Beach updated its ordinance to comply.

The city’s new rule allows fireworks on private property with limits on time and manner.

The city prohibits fireworks completely on the beach and on other public property.

Violations of the new law now are a civil infraction instead of a misdemeanor, with a $250 fine for the first offense and a $500 fine for second and subsequent violations in the same year.

Under the new law, fireworks are allowed on private property between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., subject to the property owner’s permission, and until 12:30 a.m. on July 5 and New Year’s Day.

Minors are not allowed to shoot fireworks at any time or location unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

It is illegal in Myrtle Beach to shoot or throw fireworks toward any person, animal, structure, or vehicle, including golf carts.

The $250/$500 fine applies for “dangerous aiming” fireworks violations as well.

It also is illegal to shoot or throw fireworks from a vehicle or to discharge personal fireworks within 500 feet of any church, hospital or school or within 300 feet of any gas station or business where flammable goods are sold.

Fireworks are not allowed on the beach or other public property, except for professional displays approved by the Fire Marshal.

