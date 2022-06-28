Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

REMINDER: Myrtle Beach fireworks regulations, violations, fines

Fireworks laws
Fireworks laws(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina’s law regarding fireworks regulation recently changed, and Myrtle Beach updated its ordinance to comply.

The city’s new rule allows fireworks on private property with limits on time and manner.

The city prohibits fireworks completely on the beach and on other public property.

Violations of the new law now are a civil infraction instead of a misdemeanor, with a $250 fine for the first offense and a $500 fine for second and subsequent violations in the same year.

Under the new law, fireworks are allowed on private property between 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m., subject to the property owner’s permission, and until 12:30 a.m. on July 5 and New Year’s Day.

Minors are not allowed to shoot fireworks at any time or location unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.

It is illegal in Myrtle Beach to shoot or throw fireworks toward any person, animal, structure, or vehicle, including golf carts.

The $250/$500 fine applies for “dangerous aiming” fireworks violations as well.

It also is illegal to shoot or throw fireworks from a vehicle or to discharge personal fireworks within 500 feet of any church, hospital or school or within 300 feet of any gas station or business where flammable goods are sold.

Fireworks are not allowed on the beach or other public property, except for professional displays approved by the Fire Marshal.

Looking for professional fireworks to celebrate Independence Day in Myrtle Beach? Click here.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Coroner’s office: 75-year-old man killed in alligator attack in Myrtle Beach area
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
North Carolina man died after being pulled from ocean in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
The system is forecast to become the first hurricane of the season by late this week.
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Bonnie developing in the Atlantic, forecast to become the first hurricane this season

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Couple offers reward after items worth $75K, family heirlooms stolen from Carolina Forest storage unit
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
FILE PHOTO - South Carolina State House
Lowcountry political group leaders react to SC’s fetal heartbeat bill now in effect
Kathy Maness (left) and Ellen Weaver (right) are the two GOP candidates for state...
2 GOP education superintendent candidates fight for place on November ballot