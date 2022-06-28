Submit a Tip
Police: 1 arrested, 1 wanted after clerk held at gunpoint during Laurinburg gas station robbery

Jeffery Harrington, Danielle Butler
Jeffery Harrington, Danielle Butler(Source: Laurinburg Police Department)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) – One person is in custody, and another is on the run after an armed robbery at a Laurinburg gas station, according to police.

Laurinburg police said that on Sunday night a man and woman went into the Speedway gas station along South Main Street and held the clerk at gunpoint. The clerk told police that the female suspect was the one with the gun.

The two suspects were able to get away with money, cigarettes and lighters.

Police identified 38-year-old Jeffery Harrington as a suspect and found him walking along Highway 401 South. He was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, aid and abet armed robbery and common law robbery.

Authorities obtained warrants for 38-year-old Danielle Butler on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Anyone with information on Butler’s whereabouts is asked to call the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.

