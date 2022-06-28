Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Pawleys Island man with long criminal history pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

Matthew Jenkins
Matthew Jenkins(Source: 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 8:50 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man with a criminal history that dates back more than 30 years is headed back to prison.

Matthew Jenkins, 53, of Pawleys Island pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of possession with intent to distribute and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a larceny in Feb. 2021, when they said they found Jenkins with the items that were reported stolen. Deputies said they also found bags of heroin and crack cocaine on Jenkins, along with three guns and ammunition.

A judge sentenced Jenkins to 10 years in prison on the charges.

He also has prior convictions that date back to 1987, when he was convicted of assault and battery with the intent to kill and armed robbery. He was also convicted in 2001 of two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Jenkins also has drug convictions that date back to 1997.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Coroner’s office: 75-year-old man killed in alligator attack in Myrtle Beach area
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
North Carolina man died after being pulled from ocean in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
The system is forecast to become the first hurricane of the season by late this week.
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Bonnie developing in the Atlantic, forecast to become the first hurricane this season

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Couple offers reward after items worth $75K, family heirlooms stolen from Carolina Forest storage unit
Shepell Cunningham
Missing, endangered 18-year-old in Horry County found safe, police say
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Coroner’s office: 75-year-old man killed in alligator attack in Myrtle Beach area
The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said it appears the inmate purchased the deck of cards from...
Card creation seized at J. Reuben Long Detention Center used to store illegal items, deputies say