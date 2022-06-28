Pawleys Island man with long criminal history pleads guilty to drug, gun charges

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man with a criminal history that dates back more than 30 years is headed back to prison.

Matthew Jenkins, 53, of Pawleys Island pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of possession with intent to distribute and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office was investigating a larceny in Feb. 2021, when they said they found Jenkins with the items that were reported stolen. Deputies said they also found bags of heroin and crack cocaine on Jenkins, along with three guns and ammunition.

A judge sentenced Jenkins to 10 years in prison on the charges.

He also has prior convictions that date back to 1987, when he was convicted of assault and battery with the intent to kill and armed robbery. He was also convicted in 2001 of two counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature.

Jenkins also has drug convictions that date back to 1997.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.