North Myrtle Beach Humane Society, City Council announce ‘Sir Teddy Day’

Teddy Bear the dog
Teddy Bear the dog(North Myrtle Beach Humane Society)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - July 20 will officially be known as Sir Teddy day, thanks to the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society and the North Myrtle Beach City Council.

Teddy Bear, the terminally ill North Myrtle Beach Humane Society dog, charmed the Grand Strand with his bucket list.

Teddy was abandoned at the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society in July 2021 at the age of 15.

Workers found him early one hot morning, scared and confused.

RELATED | Dog with terminal cancer abandoned in North Myrtle Beach gets special Valentine’s Day

He had a tumor on his back end, which was diagnosed as terminal cancer.

Unsure of how long Teddy had NMBHS devoted its time to ensuring his golden days were filled with adventure and happiness.

From boat rides, meeting penguins, and being knighted, Teddy lived nine more amazing months.

Teddy the dog
Teddy the dog(North Myrtle Beach Humane Society)

“Teddy was an extraordinary dog, who lived each day to the fullest and truly exemplified the tenacity, strength, and unconditional love of an animal,” NMBHS said in a statement. “Our cherished Teddy Bear left paw prints across our community, and the North Myrtle Beach City Council has designated July 20th, 2022 as Sir Teddy Day in his memory and to honor all homeless and abandoned animals.

RELATED | Teddy Bear, the North Myrtle Beach Humane Society dog famous for his bucket list, has died

On Wednesday, July 20, the community is invited to join the Humane Society to celebrate the life and legacy of Teddy and help raise awareness for animals in need.

The event takes place between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Sir Teddy Day
Sir Teddy Day(North Myrtle Beach Humane Society)

If you would like to share how Teddy touched your life please email Meaghan@hsnmb.org with your story. 🧸 🤎

To donate in honor of Sir Teddy, please give at: flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTU0MTM4.

For more information click here.

