NCHP: Charges pending after Myrtle Beach teens involved in N.C. crash; 17-year-old girl killed

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – North Carolina troopers are investigating a deadly crash that took the life of a 17-year-old Myrtle Beach girl.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash at 4:30 a.m. Sunday along Highway 17 in Brunswick County.

Troopers said a 16-year-old boy from Myrtle Beach was driving a 2022 Dodge Challenger at a very high rate of speed when the car left the road and hit an embankment. The Challenger became airborne and rolled end-over-end several times, according to troopers.

Investigators said while the car was rolling, three teenagers who were in the backseat, not wearing seatbelts, were thrown from the car.

The Challenger ended up coming to rest on its top, and that’s when the driver and front-seat passenger were able to get out of the car, troopers said. The driver and front-seat passenger were taken to Grand Strand Medical Center with severe injuries but are expected to be OK.

Two of the backseat passengers were also taken to Grand Strand Medical Center with severe injuries.

A 17-year-old girl who was thrown from the vehicle died at the scene. Her name has not been released at this time.

Troopers said it’s suspected that the 16-year-old driver was impaired and charges are pending.

