Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Leaders hope to implement gunshot detecting system in Myrtle Beach schools

By Corinne McGrath
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new system that can detect gunshots could soon be implemented in Myrtle Beach schools.

The Myrtle Beach City Council approved a motion that authorizes the city manager to apply for a $265,000 grant to improve the security on school grounds.

With the money, leaders hope to acquire a system called Acoustic Threat Detection which protects public spaces with its ability to detect gunshots. When a gunshot is heard, the technology locates and detects the threat and alerts law enforcement to an active shooter, which allows for an immediate response to schools.

School security and safety has been a major issue over the past month following the school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

RELATED COVERAGE | Justice Dept. to start Uvalde school shooting investigation

The Justice Department announced on Tuesday that its critical incident review team will have its first on-site visit to the elementary school this week.

If the city of Myrtle Beach acquires the Acoustic Threat Detection, it will be installed at Myrtle Beach High, Myrtle Beach Middle, Myrtle Beach Elementary and Myrtle Beach Primary schools.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Coroner’s office: 75-year-old man killed in alligator attack in Myrtle Beach area
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
North Carolina man died after being pulled from ocean in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
The system is forecast to become the first hurricane of the season by late this week.
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Bonnie developing in the Atlantic, forecast to become the first hurricane this season

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Couple offers reward after items worth $75K, family heirlooms stolen from Carolina Forest storage unit
Horry County is hosting a series of public information workshops so you can share your thoughts...
Horry County hosting workshops to get input on Garden City Streetscape project
Chance for showers continues this evening
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies, off & on showers today
NCHP: Charges pending after Myrtle Beach teens involved in N.C. crash; 17-year-old girl killed