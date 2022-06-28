Leaders hope to implement gunshot detecting system in Myrtle Beach schools

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A new system that can detect gunshots could soon be implemented in Myrtle Beach schools.

The Myrtle Beach City Council approved a motion that authorizes the city manager to apply for a $265,000 grant to improve the security on school grounds.

With the money, leaders hope to acquire a system called Acoustic Threat Detection which protects public spaces with its ability to detect gunshots. When a gunshot is heard, the technology locates and detects the threat and alerts law enforcement to an active shooter, which allows for an immediate response to schools.

School security and safety has been a major issue over the past month following the school shooting that left 19 students and two teachers dead at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

The Justice Department announced on Tuesday that its critical incident review team will have its first on-site visit to the elementary school this week.

If the city of Myrtle Beach acquires the Acoustic Threat Detection, it will be installed at Myrtle Beach High, Myrtle Beach Middle, Myrtle Beach Elementary and Myrtle Beach Primary schools.

