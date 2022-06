HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Horry County police say a missing 18-year-old who is considered endangered has been found safe.

Shepell Cunningham was last seen around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday near Waccamaw Medical Park Drive outside of Conway.

Around 8:40 a.m., police sent out a release stating that he had been found.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.