Horry County hosting workshops to get input on Garden City Streetscape project

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - You can have a say in a multi-million dollar to help improve Garden City.

Horry County is hosting two public information workshops so you can share your thoughts and ideas on its new Garden City Streetscape project.

It aims to make improvements to Waccamaw Drive and Atlantic Avenue, and transform them into what the county calls “complete streets.”

Horry County spokeswoman Kelly Moore said “complete streets” incorporate different amenities and streetscaping elements to make roads both better and safer.

“Think about things like lighting, sidewalks, potentially bike or pedestrian paths. Those additional amenities that make getting around in that area easier and more enjoyable for the folks there,” Moore explained.

Even though Horry County is already in the design process for the new project, they want the community directly involved to help bring the vision to life.

Horry County is hosting its first workshop on Tuesday at the Inlet Square Mall from 5 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Moore said the community’s feedback is an essential part of the process when it comes to these types of projects.

“It’s really important for us to hear from the folks who are going to be in this area and using these amenities and improvements. We really want this to have an impact and be meaningful to the folks that live and work there, that vacation here with us and to the property and business owners in that area,” said Moore.

The county will also hold a virtual workshop on Thursday from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. for those who could not attend Tuesday’s meeting.

Horry County is also using surveys and interactive maps to gain even more insight from the public.

The county said the design process for the $46 million project will last through this year and construction will begin sometime in 2023.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.