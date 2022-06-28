FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Bonnie expected to form today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest update is out and we still don’t have Tropical Storm Bonnie, yet.

Soon-to-be-Bonnie is producing tropical storm force winds outward up to 60 miles away from the center of the system this morning. However, there is still not a defined center of circulation yet.

Here's a look at what will become Bonnie later today. (WMBF)

At 5 AM, the poorly defined disturbance was centered near latitude 9.3 North, longitude 55.2 West. The system is moving toward the west near 23 mph. A westward or west- northwestward motion is expected through Thursday. On the forecast track, the system will pass near or over portions of the southern Windward Islands by tonight, and move over the southern Caribbean Sea or near the northern coast of Venezuela on Wednesday and Thursday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 40 mph with higher gusts. Slight strengthening is forecast during the next few days if the disturbance remains over water.

Bonnie is expected to form later today. (WMBF)

Conditions appear conducive for development if the disturbance remains over water, and it will likely become a tropical storm near the southern Windward Islands or while moving westward across the southern Caribbean Sea.

Bonnie is forecast to become the First hurricane of the 2022 season by the end of the week and into the weekend. Thankfully, there will be no impacts to the United States.

