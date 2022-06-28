FIRST ALERT: Cloudy skies, off & on showers today

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A humid and active weather pattern this week will set up two days of increased showers and storms for our area. A welcomed sight for those who have been watering away during our increasing drought in the Carolinas. We need the rain.

TODAY

A weak cold front will slide into the region today. In combination with the front, plenty of moisture will set the stage for off and on showers and storms through this morning and into the afternoon hours. While we won’t see enough rain to end the drought, today’s rain will be beneficial.

Mostly cloudy skies today with off and on showers today. (WMBF)

Skies will remain mostly cloudy today with a 60% chance of scattered showers and storms throughout the day today. There’s no pattern or better time for showers or storms. With an atmosphere so humid, showers and storms will remain likely from sun up to sun down today. Highs will be limited and only reach the upper 70s to lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

While we likely won’t see enough rain to end the drought conditions, at least some relief is likely.

WEDNESDAY

Here's a look at what it could look like tomorrow. (WMBF)

That same cold front that is responsible for the showers and storms today will stall out just to our south and keep the rain chances increased through Wednesday. We’ll hold onto a 60% chance of showers and storms tomorrow with highs once again in the lower 80s. Mostly cloudy skies and on and off showers and storms will continue for the middle of the week before the front moves a little further south on Thursday and Friday.

Clouds and scattered showers continue tomorrow. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

While the front moves south, Thursday and Friday will continue to see the risk of pop up showers and storms, although chances will be a bit lower. The risk of rain is 20% on Thursday and up to 40% on Friday. Temperatures will climb into the middle 80s at the beach and upper 80s inland with plenty of lingering humidity.

The rainfall forecast through the end of the week varies from around an inch from the GFS model to as much as two to three inches from the EURO. On average, most areas will likely see about an inch of rain. Rainfall deficits continue to run from 3 inches to as much as 8 inches in some areas and any rainfall will be a welcome relief.

Rain totals will range from 1-3" depending on the outcome of the models. Most locations will see an inch of rain when all is said and done this week. (WMBF)

JULY 4TH WEEKEND

The long holiday weekend will feature plenty of seasonable warmth and humidity from Saturday through Monday the 4th. With the high humidity in place, a 30% chance of pop up showers and storms will remain in the forecast.

Here's a look at the July 4th weekend forecast. (WMBF)

