Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fire kills 49 following riot attempt at prison in Colombia

FILE PHOTO - A fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security...
FILE PHOTO - A fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security prison in the city of Tulua, Colombia.(piqsels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — A fire at a prison in southwestern Colombia has killed at least 49 people and injured a dozen more, prison authorities reported Tuesday.

The director of the national prison system, Tito Castellanos, told Radio Caracol that it’s not clear if all of the dead were prisoners.

He said the fire broke out during an attempted riot early Monday at the medium security prison in the city of Tulua.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Coroner’s office: 75-year-old man killed in alligator attack in Myrtle Beach area
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Family identifies woman killed at Atlanta Subway over sandwich order
North Carolina man died after being pulled from ocean in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
The system is forecast to become the first hurricane of the season by late this week.
FIRST ALERT: Soon-to-be-Bonnie developing in the Atlantic, forecast to become the first hurricane this season

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Couple offers reward after items worth $75K, family heirlooms stolen from Carolina Forest storage unit
The Flint water plant tower is seen, Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, in Flint, Mich.
Court says indictments invalid in Flint water scandal
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
46 migrants found dead in abandoned trailer in San Antonio
John Hinckley Jr. was recently freed from all restrictions.
Hinckley says he’s sorry for shooting that wounded Reagan and others