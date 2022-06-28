Catching up with Miss Myrtle Beach and Miss Myrtle Beach Teen following the Miss South Carolina pageant

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The 85th Miss South Carolina was crowned this past weekend in Columbia.

We loved catching up with Miss Myrtle Beach, Brooke Vu who finished in the top 10. Plus, we chatted with Miss Myrtle Beach Teen, Maddie Faircloth who finished in the top 15.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.