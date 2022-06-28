Carolina Panthers announce schedule for 2022 training camp

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Carolina Panthers announced the schedule for their 2022 training camp on Tuesday

The team said the camp will take place at Wofford College again this year after returning to the school in 2021.

The team will report to training camp on July 26, and the first practice starts at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, July 27.

See ya soon 😏 pic.twitter.com/cXbAsjRwui — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) June 28, 2022

On Saturday, July 30, the team is hosting its Back Together event with a practice at Gibbs Stadium starting at 7:00 p.m. According to officials, the event will include the practice, performances and interactive activities for fans of all ages.

This year’s training camp will feature 12 practices that are open to the public. The final practice will take place on August 10. You can view the entire practice schedule here.

The 2022 Fan Fest Celebration will take place at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Thursday, August 11. Tickets for the event will be $5, and proceeds will go to the Panther’s charities.

