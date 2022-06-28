Submit a Tip
Card creation seized at J. Reuben Long Detention Center used to store illegal items, deputies say

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said it appears the inmate purchased the deck of cards from the commissary and built a box with compartments to hide illegal items.(Source: Horry County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said one inmate found a creative way to store illegal items.

Corrections officers seized a box made out of a deck of cards.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said it appears the inmate purchased the deck of cards from the commissary and built a box with compartments to hide illegal items.

The sheriff’s office said the box is considered contraband because it was altered from its intended purpose.

The name of the inmate hasn’t been released and it’s not clear if the inmate faced any additional charges.

