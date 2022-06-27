Submit a Tip
Voters head back to polls Tuesday for election runoffs in Grand Strand, Pee Dee

(Source: MGN)(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Several big races will be decided on Tuesday, as voters head back to the polls for the runoff elections in South Carolina.

A runoff happens when neither candidate wins the majority of the vote which is determined by dividing the total number of votes by two and adding one. The candidates with the highest number of votes go to a runoff.

Two major races that will be decided on Tuesday are Horry County Council chair and Horry County Schools Board of Education chair.

There will also be a runoff for a statewide office in both the Democratic and Republican Primaries, which means everyone who voted in the primaries can vote in the primary runoffs.

Polling places will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and will close at 7 p.m.

Be sure to check your polling place because some may have changed since the runoffs.

SC VOTES | Check your polling location

You are also expected to bring a photo ID to the polling place.

Below are the primary runoffs in the Grand Strand, Pee Dee and statewide:

Statewide:

U.S. Senate – Democratic

State Superintendent of Education – Republican

Horry:

State House District 106 – Republican

County Council Chair – Republican

County Council District 8 – Republican

Board of Education Chair – Republican

Florence:

State House District 101 – Democratic

City Council District 1 – Democratic

Marion:

County Council District 3 – Democratic

County Council District 5 – Democratic

Marlboro:

County Council District 4 – Democratic

