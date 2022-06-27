Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office releases fallen deputy’s last call, thanks community

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office released the last call for Deputy Austin Derek Aldridge.

The deputy, 25, sadly lost his life in the line of duty Tuesday, June 21 responding to a home for a domestic call.

You can listen to the call in the video above.

Full coverage of Deputy Aldridge’s funeral can be found here.

The Sheriff’s Office also thanked the community for all the love and support shown to law enforcement throughout the last week.

Read the full statement here:

“It would be nearly impossible to express gratitude to everyone who assisted the family and this agency with Deputy Austin Aldridge’s celebration of life service yesterday, since so many people played integral parts in making that service both memorable and honorable. The support from citizens and businesses alike began early last week leading up to yesterday and continues today, and some have already reached out with future plans. To our residents who lined the procession routes, words fail to express how meaningful that display was. To all, we offer the sincerest thanks and vow to continue working with you to make this county the best it can possibly be.”

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office

MORE NEWS: ‘Dear Tooth Fairy’: Pilot goes extra mile for tiny passenger who lost tooth on flight

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
1 dead after incident with alligator in Myrtle Beach area, police say
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Subway employee killed, another injured over ‘too much mayo’
Two-alarm fire damages buildings, vehicles in Surfside Beach
Police: 91-year-old North Myrtle Beach woman found dead in Lumberton, no foul play suspected
Crash closes lane on Highway 9, crews say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘We want books in the hand of children:’ Horry County nonprofit encourages education for kids in rural areas
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Coroner’s office: 75-year-old man killed in alligator attack in Myrtle Beach area
Report: Cellphone ping tracked down 91-year-old North Myrtle Beach woman found dead in Lumberton