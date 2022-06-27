Sheriff’s office: Argument led to shooting inside Marlboro County home; 1 arrested

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was arrested, and another was hurt after a shooting at a Marlboro County home.

Deputies were called to a shooting just after midnight Sunday at a home on Coattail Road in the Bennettsville area.

When deputies arrived, they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

While on the scene, authorities said they arrested 42-year-old Kenric Liles and recovered the shotgun used in the shooting.

Investigators determined that there was an argument between Liles and the victim which led to the shooting.

Liles was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

