Printing error causes Horry County Republican voters to receive Democratic absentee ballots

By Makayla Evans
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Republican absentee voters in Horry County were incorrectly mailed Democratic ballots due to an error in the ballot printing and mailing process.

The Horry County Board of Voter Registration and Elections issued 1,932 absentee ballots throughout the county.

However, 1,377 of those absentee ballots were for Republican voters all of which were mistakenly mailed Democratic ballots.

The printing and mailing company began working with the U.S. Postal Service to send the correct ballots out quickly.

Voters receiving the new Republican ballot can either return it to the Horry County Voter Registration and Elections Office or go and vote in person.

Absentee ballots must be turned in by 7 p.m. Tuesday which is the same time the polls close.

The incorrect Democratic ballots will not count and should not be used.

The Horry County government said this issue only affected some Horry County voters and will not impact the runoff.

Democratic runoff voters were not affected and received the correct runoff ballots.

The Horry County Board of Voter Registration and Elections said they provided the correct information to the printing service it uses and that the error occurred during their process.

Now, the printing service, Sun Solutions, is investigating what went wrong.

