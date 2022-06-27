North Carolina man died after being pulled from ocean in Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The coroner’s office said a man died after he was pulled from the ocean on Sunday.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 33-year-old Roosevelt Robinson from Raeford, N.C. was brought out of the waters just before noon near 22nd Avenue South.

She said he was taken to the hospital where he died. His death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

Myrtle Beach police are investigating the incident.

