NC deputies need help identifying man who left box of kittens on porch

ELLENBORO, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and animal control need help identifying a man who abandoned kittens on June 23.

We’re told around 9:11 p.m., the man was seen leaving a box of kittens on the porch of Fagans Farm located at 368 New House Road in Ellenboro. The box the kittens were in was taped shut and the kittens were found the next day at 6:30 a.m.

Deputies said the kittens are currently safe.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 828-286-2911. You may also text or call CRIMESTOPPERS at 828-286-TIPS.

