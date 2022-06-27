Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach police increase presence on beach after incident

Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
Myrtle Beach Police Department vehicle
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - There will be more Myrtle Beach police officers in part of Myrtle beach this evening.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department says around 5:30 p.m. a person with a weapon made threats to harm themself near Beach Place.

Officers say the person acted on the threats while they were on the scene.

The person was taken to the hospital.

The incident is being investigated

No further information was immediately available.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

