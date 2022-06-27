Increase in COVID-19 cases, exposures temporarily shuts down Horry County Animal Care Center

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Care Center has to temporarily close its doors to the public.

The HCACC announced on Monday that the closure is due to an increase of COVID-19 cases and potential exposures.

Because of the temporary closure, the animal care center won’t be able to conduct adoptions, but staff continues to care for the animals on-site.

The HCACC said it will be closed to the public until at least Wednesday.

The HCACC also remains at capacity and rescues will continue on a case-by-case basis.

For animal-related public safety matters, you’re asked to call Horry County’s non-emergency dispatch line at 843-248-1520.

