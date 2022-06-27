Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Increase in COVID-19 cases, exposures temporarily shuts down Horry County Animal Care Center

Horry County Animal Care Center logo
Horry County Animal Care Center logo(Source: HCACC logo)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Animal Care Center has to temporarily close its doors to the public.

The HCACC announced on Monday that the closure is due to an increase of COVID-19 cases and potential exposures.

Because of the temporary closure, the animal care center won’t be able to conduct adoptions, but staff continues to care for the animals on-site.

The HCACC said it will be closed to the public until at least Wednesday.

The HCACC also remains at capacity and rescues will continue on a case-by-case basis.

For animal-related public safety matters, you’re asked to call Horry County’s non-emergency dispatch line at 843-248-1520.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
1 dead after incident with alligator in Myrtle Beach area, police say
Subway employee dead, another injured in southwest Atlanta shooting
Subway employee killed, another injured over sandwich dispute
Two-alarm fire damages buildings, vehicles in Surfside Beach
Police: 91-year-old North Myrtle Beach woman found dead in Lumberton, no foul play suspected
Crash closes lane on Highway 9, crews say

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘We want books in the hand of children:’ Horry County nonprofit encourages education for kids in rural areas
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Watching Your Wallet: New tools to help your credit score
Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
Coroner’s office: 75-year-old man killed in alligator attack in Myrtle Beach area
Report: Cellphone ping tracked down 91-year-old North Myrtle Beach woman found dead in Lumberton