Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Gas prices fall 13 cents over past week in Myrtle Beach area

AAA predicts that Florida gas prices could continue to decrease, but the market is still...
AAA predicts that Florida gas prices could continue to decrease, but the market is still unstable.(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers may have noticed prices at the pump have crept down a little bit.

GasBuddy reports that the average gas price in the Myrtle Beach area has fallen 13 cents per gallon over the past week to an average of $4.40 a gallon.

MORE INFORMATION | Gas Price Map

But prices along the Grand Strand are still nearly 20 cents higher than a month ago and $1.66 higher than one year ago.

The cheapest station in the Myrtle Beach area stands at $4.17 per gallon and the most expensive is at $4.75, according to GasBuddy.

“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina is down 11 cents and stands at $4.50.

The national price is $4.88 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
1 dead after incident with alligator in Myrtle Beach area, police say
Two-alarm fire damages buildings, vehicles in Surfside Beach
Police: 91-year-old North Myrtle Beach woman found dead in Lumberton, no foul play suspected
Crash closes lane on Highway 9, crews say
A local mom and TikTok influencer -- is pleading for answers after he son was shot and killed...
TikTok star in Alabama grieving after son killed night before his birthday

Latest News

.
VIDEO: ‘We want books in the hand of children:’ Horry County nonprofit encourages education for kids in rural areas
Little free library brings education to kids in rural areas
‘We want books in the hand of children:’ Horry County nonprofit encourages education for kids in rural areas
Three chances of development out in the Tropics!
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely within the next couple of days
Hello, rain chances! We welcome you with open arms this week.
FIRST ALERT: It’s been a while... Rain chances return this week