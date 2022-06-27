Gas prices fall 13 cents over past week in Myrtle Beach area

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Drivers may have noticed prices at the pump have crept down a little bit.

GasBuddy reports that the average gas price in the Myrtle Beach area has fallen 13 cents per gallon over the past week to an average of $4.40 a gallon.

MORE INFORMATION | Gas Price Map

But prices along the Grand Strand are still nearly 20 cents higher than a month ago and $1.66 higher than one year ago.

The cheapest station in the Myrtle Beach area stands at $4.17 per gallon and the most expensive is at $4.75, according to GasBuddy.

“With Independence Day a week away, gas prices have continued to fall for the second straight week as the price of oil has faltered, ushering in the drop we’re seeing. The good news is we could also see a third straight week of decline,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While prices will be at their highest July 4th level ever, they’ll have fallen close to 20 cents since our peak in early June. Motorists should be wary that while the decline could continue for the week ahead, any sudden jolts to supply could quickly cause a turnaround, and risk remains that when the peak of hurricane season arrives, we could see a super spike at the pump.”

The average price for a gallon of gas in South Carolina is down 11 cents and stands at $4.50.

The national price is $4.88 per gallon.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.