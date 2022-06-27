Galivants Ferry woman killed after car overturns in Dillon County, coroner says

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The coroner released the name of a woman who died in a crash Saturday afternoon in Dillon County.

Coroner Donnie Grimsley identified the woman as 31-year-old Jessica Legette from Galivants Ferry. He said she died from injuries sustained in the crash.

Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday on S.C. 38.

Legette was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra traveling west on the highway when she ran off the road, hit a culvert and overturned, according to Jones.

She died after being taken to the hospital. Grimsley said she died from injuries sustained the crash.

Legette was the only person inside the vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

