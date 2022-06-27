Fourth of July 2022 fireworks shows and events in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Wondering where to find fireworks or other celebrations for this 4th of July? We’re finding some of the biggest and best events from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

GRAND STRAND

Friday, July 1, 10:00 pm – Broadway at the Beach, 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach

Friday, July 1 – After the Pelicans Game, TicketReturn.com Field, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach

Saturday, July 2 – After the Pelicans Game, TicketReturn.com Field, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach

Sunday, July 3 – After the Pelicans Game, TicketReturn.com Field, 1251 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach

Monday, July 4, 9:30 p.m. – East Bay Park, 515 E. Bay St., Georgetown

Monday, July 4, 9:30 p.m. – Cherry Grove Pier, 3500 N. Ocean Blvd., North Myrtle Beach

Monday, July 4, 10:00 p.m. – Second Avenue Pier, 110 N. Ocean Blvd., Myrtle Beach

Monday, July 4, 10:00 p.m. – Broadway at the Beach, 1325 Celebrity Circle, Myrtle Beach

Monday, July 4, 10:00 p.m. – MarshWalk, Veterans’ Pier, Hwy. 17 Bus., Murrells Inlet

Monday, July 4, 11:00 a.m. - Murrells Inlet Boat Parade. Patriotic parade with decorated boats and docks begins at Garden City Beach and makes its way through Murrells Inlet.

Monday, July 4, 10:00 pm – Barefoot Landing, 4898 Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach

Monday, July 4, 10:00 a.m. - 4th OF JULY GOLF CART PARADE in Surfside Beach.

Monday, July 4, 7:00 a.m. - BAREFOOT LANDING RED, WHITE & BLUE 5K AND FOURTH OF JULY CELEBRATION: 5K run begins will start and end at Lucy Buffett’s LuLu’s followed by a Stars and Stripes Kids’ Dash. Live steel drum band, Ryan Newman at the LandShark Turf Patio and Entertainer Nick Pike beginning at 7 p.m. (Fireworks at 10 p.m.) Barefoot Landing, 4898 Hwy. 17 S., North Myrtle Beach

Monday, July 4, 11:00 a.m. - MURRELLS INLET BOAT PARADE: The parade launches from Garden City Point, then heads over to the MarshWalk & continues to follow the shoreline south. This year’s theme is “American Heart, Southern Soul.” Entry fees have been waived for 2022. (Fireworks 10:00 p.m.)

Monday, July 4, 10:00 a.m. - PAWLEYS ISLAND JULY FOURTH PARADE: The parade begins at the Pawleys Island Town Hall for the 55th year. Decorate your golf cart, car, boat or truck bed with patriotic red, white and blue colors and you could win one of many prizes.

Monday, July 4, 1:00 p.m. - SALUTE FROM THE SHORE: Military aircraft fly overhead to honor the USA’s armed forces. Planes depart promptly from Cherry Grove & head south along the beach to Hilton Head, SC.

Monday, July 4, 11:15 a.m. - Annual American Pride March, designed to culminate with the ceremony as the Salute from the Shore Flights pass, including F-16 fighter jets and C-17 military strategic airlift planes, fly over North Myrtle Beach.

Monday, July 4, 5:00-9:00 p.m. – SURFSIDE BEACH 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION: Music at W.O. Martin field, 850 South Dogwood Drive, Surfside Beach.

Monday, July 4, 6:30 p.m. - GEORGETOWN’S INDIGO CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERT: Bring your own seating beverages, & picnic to relax on the lawn of the Kaminski House Museum, 1003 Front St., Georgetown. (Fireworks after the concert @ approximately 9:30 p.m.) KaminskiMuseum.org

PEE DEE

Friday, July 1, 11:00 a.m. - Cheraw Annual Independence Day Celebration. Join the Cheraw Recreation and Leisure Services Department as they kick off the Independence holiday with a downtown children’s parade at 11:00 a.m. The parade begins in the parking lot behind Flemming Funeral Home and proceeds to Town Hall. The festivities continue later Friday evening with their annual family fun celebration at Cheraw High School stadium from 6 to 10 p.m. The stage will host “The North Tower” band playing your favorites from 7 to 9:45 p.m. The Fireworks display will start around 9:45 p.m.

Friday, July 1, 6:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. - Cheraw High School Independence Day Celebration. Cheraw High School hosts the 246th Independence Day, live music, food, and fireworks.

Saturday, July 2, 10:00 .a.m – 5:00 p.m. - Music & Wine Fest: Music, outdoor cooking & wine at La Belle Amie Vineyard, 1120 St. Joseph Road, Little River.

Saturday, July 2, 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. – Freedom and Fireworks. Black Jack Harley-Davidson hosts Freedom & Fireworks Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Diggie Dawgzwill be on site.

Sunday, July 3 – Family Fourth of July Field Day -- Bring your own seating beverages, & picnic. Attendees must provide a dish, meat for the grill and cutlery. There will be water slides, a bounce house and games.

Sunday, July 4, 12:00 p.m. - American Legion Independence Day BBQ. The American Legion has an Open House BBQ/membership drive Monday at 12 p.m. Veterans and spouses, veterans’ sons and daughters, and veteran’s moms and dads are invited to join the American Legion Post 1.

Monday, July 4, 2022, 03:00 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. - Corn hole tournament, horseshoe tournament, softball game, inflatable water slide, outdoor games, family cookout, fireworks. 2364 Cashua Ferry Rd, Darlington.

