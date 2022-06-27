FIRST ALERT: Tropical depression likely within the next couple of days

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re kicking off the work week with three chances of development to watch in the tropics. The highest chance of development continues to be with the tropical wave we gave you the First Alert about early last week.

Chance of Development #1

This tropical wave is expected to become a tropical depression within the next day or two. (WMBF)

Shower and thunderstorm activity has increased in association with a tropical wave located about 950 miles east-southeast of the southern Windward Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for further development, and a tropical depression is likely to form during the next couple of days before the system reaches the Windward Islands Tuesday night or possibly while moving westward across the southern Caribbean Sea Wednesday through Friday.

Thankfully a westward track continues to be the path models favor with this system. Strengthening is expected but it's still too early to know exactly where this ends up. (WMBF)

A NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system this afternoon. Interests in the Windward Islands and along the northeastern coast of Venezuela should monitor the progress of this system, and tropical storm watches or warnings could be required for portions of these areas later today. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall is possible over the Windward Islands and the northeastern coast of Venezuela Tuesday night and Wednesday. The chance of development remains high through the next two days at 70%. The chance over the next five days is at 90%.

Chance of Development #2

Meanwhile, disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the north-central and northeastern Gulf of Mexico are associated with a trough of low pressure. Development of this system is expected to be slow to occur while it moves west-southwestward at about 10 mph toward the northwestern Gulf of Mexico and approaches the coasts of southern Texas and northeastern Mexico during the next few days. The chance of development remains low at 10% over the next two days and 20% over the next five days.

The other two chances remain low. We will keep an eye on them. (WMBF)

Chance of Development #3

Further east in the Atlantic, a second tropical wave located several hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions could become conducive for gradual development later this week while the system moves west-northwestward at around 15 mph over the central tropical Atlantic. There is no chance of development over the next two days but increases to 20% over the next five days.

It’s important to note that none of these chances pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time.

