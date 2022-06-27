FIRST ALERT: It’s been a while... Rain chances return this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - With an increasing drought in the Carolinas, we welcome the rain chances this week with open arms. Gardens, lawns & plants continue to struggle and those water bills need a break. Thankfully, rain chances return to the forecast this week.

TODAY

As you are getting ready to begin the new work week, we’re expecting a mostly dry Monday. No issues are expected for the morning commute and temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the new week. We’ll start off today with those temperatures in the 70s on a very mild morning.

Here's a look at today. A few showers are possible by this evening. (WMBF)

Highs this afternoon will reach the mid 80s on the Grand Strand with the lower 90s inland. Mostly sunny skies will give way to a few more clouds later in the day. Eventually, rain chances will increase overnight and into Tuesday.

HELLO, RAIN CHANCES

A few showers will move in this evening and into tomorrow morning. (WMBF)

An incoming cold front will bring a few rain chances to the region this evening. To be honest, those chances this evening look to be limited until at least the sun sets. We threw a 20% chance of a shower or storm through the late afternoon and into the evening hours. Those chances will increase to 40% tonight and only continue to climb as we head into Tuesday.

Highs will remain cooler tomorrow with shower and storms in the forecast. (WMBF)

The cold front will bring scattered showers and storms to the area both Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days will feature the highest rain chances we have seen in a long time. While it won’t be a widespread washout, it will be a nice change of pace and most locations will see some rain within this two day window.

Highs on Tuesday will be stuck in the lower 80s. Mostly cloudy skies and a 60% chance of showers and storms will be responsible with cooler temperatures. As we head into Tuesday evening the cold front will stall out just offshore, keeping the rain chances around for Wednesday.

It's not only Tuesday but also another round of showers and storms for Wednesday. (WMBF)

Highs on Wednesday will be slightly warmer but an additional round of showers and storms will be just as widespread as Tuesday, bringing back the storm chances to 60%.

REST OF THE WEEK

While our rain chances won’t be as high as Tuesday and Wednesday, showers and storms continue in the forecast for the end of the work week. We’re holding onto a 30-40% chance of showers and storms Thursday-Sunday with highs in the mid 80s for the beaches. Highs inland will reach the lower 90s. The end of the week will resemble a more active summer weather pattern. At this point, it’s just nice to see rain in the forecast. When all is said and done, up to 2″ of rain is likely by the end of this week.

When all is said and done, up to 2" of rain could fall this week. It won't end the drought but it will help! (WMBF)

