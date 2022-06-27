Submit a Tip
Couple offers reward after items worth $75K, family heirlooms stolen from Carolina Forest storage unit

By Eric Richards
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A Carolina Forest couple is asking for the public’s help in finding the people who broke into their storage unit and stole $ 75,000 worth of cherished family heirlooms

Surveillance video shows what appears to be two men, breaking into Robert and Karen Reed’s storage unit on Revolutionary War Way and Carolina Forest Blvd on Saturday at 4 a.m.

Carolina Forest storage unit theft, suspect 2
Carolina Forest storage unit theft, suspect 2(Reed family)

They were in the unit for over an hour and methodically went through every box, taking what they wanted.

Carolina Forest storage unit theft, suspect 1
Carolina Forest storage unit theft, suspect 1(Reed family)

Jewelry that belonged to Robert’s late parents, and pricey guitars were taken.

Karen Reed is a medical traveler who has been filling in at various medical centers up and down the east coast, which are dealing with shortages due to the pandemic and the after-effects. R

Robert Reed travels with his wife and they put their stuff in storage while they are away.

Robert Reed is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individuals involved.

If you have any information contact the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-7999.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

