Coroner’s office: 75-year-old man killed in alligator attack in Myrtle Beach area

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was killed in an alligator attack in the Myrtle Beach area.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said 75-year-old Michael Burstein from the Myrtle Beach area drowned during the attack.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to a water rescue call on Friday in the area of Excalaber Court in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club.

When crews arrived on the scene, they determined that an alligator had taken hold of Burstein and retreated into a nearby retention pond.

The SCDNR biologist and an SCDNR-contracted alligator removal service determined that the alligator should be humanely euthanized on site.

Horry County police and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources are investigating the case.

