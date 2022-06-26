Troopers investigating deadly Dillon County crash

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Dillon County on Saturday.

Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 2:30 p.m. on S.C. 38.

Jones said the person who died was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra traveling west on the highway when they ran off the roadway left, struck a culvert and overturned.

The driver died after being taken to the hospital. They were the only person inside the vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

