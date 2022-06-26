Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Troopers investigating deadly Dillon County crash

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed after a crash in Dillon County on Saturday.

Master Trooper David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at around 2:30 p.m. on S.C. 38.

Jones said the person who died was driving a 2013 Hyundai Elantra traveling west on the highway when they ran off the roadway left, struck a culvert and overturned.

The driver died after being taken to the hospital. They were the only person inside the vehicle.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
1 dead after incident with alligator in Myrtle Beach area, police say
Two-alarm fire damages buildings, vehicles in Surfside Beach
Bradley Morgan
2 children in protective custody after adults found unconscious with meth
Vehicle crashes into building in Myrtle Beach area, crews say
Vehicle crashes into building in Myrtle Beach area, crews say
Grace Miller 11, left, and Leo Miller 5, right, hold signs during a Pro-Life rally at Federal...
Grand Strand reacts to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling

Latest News

Deputies: 1 hurt in Marlboro County stabbing, suspect in custody
1 hurt, another arrested in Marlboro County shooting
Miss Clemson Teen Piper Holt, left, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2022; and Miss...
New Miss South Carolina, Miss Teen South Carolina, crowned
The quake, estimated to be magnitude 3.4, struck at approximately 1:31 a.m. about 6.4 miles...
Early-morning earthquake recorded in Midlands