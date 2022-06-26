Submit a Tip
Subway employee killed, another injured over ‘too much mayo’

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Subway worker is dead and another is in the hospital following an apparent argument over mayonnaise.

Police responded to the shots fired call at 74 Northside Drive at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

The owner of the restaurant tells CBS46 that a customer allegedly got upset over the amount of mayonnaise that was put on their sandwich. That’s when things escalated and the two employees were shot. One did not survive.

This is a developing story. An investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

