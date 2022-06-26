Subway employee killed, another injured over ‘too much mayo’

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Subway worker is dead and another is in the hospital following an apparent argument over mayonnaise.

Police responded to the shots fired call at 74 Northside Drive at around 7:15 p.m. Sunday.

The owner of the restaurant tells CBS46 that a customer allegedly got upset over the amount of mayonnaise that was put on their sandwich. That’s when things escalated and the two employees were shot. One did not survive.

This is a developing story. An investigation remains ongoing.

