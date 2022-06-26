The Randall Foundation brings back youth football camp as way to give back to Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Randall Foundation Youth Football Camp returned to Myrtle Beach over the weekend.

Jerome Randall started the foundation in 2014 as a way to give back to the youth in Horry County.

“I’ve always wanted to give back to the community,” said Randall. “That’s where the volunteer efforts started, and it continued with the foundation when I started it in 2014 and basically wanted to show that to my kids so they can have that engrained in their hearts and they’ve grasped it.”

When Randall started this foundation eight years ago, his two sons were just young teenagers.

Now they both play Division 1 football. His oldest son Austin Randall plays safety at Coastal Carolina and his younger son, Adam, plays wide receiver at Clemson.

“I actually participated in this camp for one year when he created it because I was so young I was able to participate,” said Adam Randall. “But you know, just me being able to sit here and try to teach these kids the fundamentals of football and give them encouragement about life and give words of wisdom just continue to keep going and just stay out of the wrong way.”

Throughout the year, the Randall Foundation holds multiple events including a golf tournament and a pancake supper so they can offer this camp to the community for free.

Offering the camp for free has always been important for the Randall family.

“Hopefully it means we can bring more kids in,” said Jerome Randall.

One of the primary goals of the foundation is its scholarship fund for higher education. It’s awarded over 35 scholarships to the youth in the community, and they plan to continue its mission.

“When my parents leave and pass on I’m going to have to continue on this foundation, so it’s really on top of my list,” said Austin Randall.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.