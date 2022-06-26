Submit a Tip
Police: 91-year-old North Myrtle Beach woman found dead in Lumberton, no foul play suspected

(MGN)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) - A North Myrtle Beach woman has been found dead across the North Carolina state line, according to police.

The Lumberton Police Department said it received a request from police in North Myrtle Beach to check an area along Country Club Road at around 6:10 p.m. Saturday.

The request came as police were trying to locate 91-year-old Mary Elizabeth Cook.

Officers then located a white Honda Odyssey minivan parked on the shoulder of the roadway, where they found her dead inside.

It’s unclear when Cook went missing or when she was reported missing.

No foul play is suspected.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

