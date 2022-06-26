Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

New Miss South Carolina, Miss Teen South Carolina, crowned

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Miss Hartsville took home top honors at the Miss South Carolina 2022 pageant Saturday night in Columbia.

Jill Dudley was crowned Miss South Carolina at the Township Auditorium. Dudley, 22, from Socastee, attends the University of South Carolina. She performed the song “Never Enough” and was also a preliminary talent winner.

Dudley receives a $60,000 scholarship and will compete in the Miss America pageant.

The first runner-up for Miss South Carolina was Miss Florence, Berkley Bryant.

Miss Clemson Teen, Piper Holt, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2022. Holt, 17, is from Fountain Inn and attends Woodmont High School. She performed a jazz dance to “Canned Heat” and was also an evening gown preliminary winner. She will compete in Miss America’s Outstanding Teen Pageant.

The first runner-up was Miss Greenville County Teen, Abigail Fowler.

Two Lowcountry teens were also runners-up in the teen competition. MIss North Charleston Teen, Savannah McAlister, was named second runner-up and Miss Dorchester County Teen, Brennan Wolfe, took home third runner-up honors.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
1 dead after incident with alligator in Myrtle Beach area, police say
Two-alarm fire damages buildings, vehicles in Surfside Beach
Bradley Morgan
2 children in protective custody after adults found unconscious with meth
Vehicle crashes into building in Myrtle Beach area, crews say
Vehicle crashes into building in Myrtle Beach area, crews say
Grace Miller 11, left, and Leo Miller 5, right, hold signs during a Pro-Life rally at Federal...
Grand Strand reacts to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling

Latest News

Deputies: 1 hurt in Marlboro County stabbing, suspect in custody
1 hurt, another arrested in Marlboro County shooting
Troopers investigating deadly Dillon County crash
The quake, estimated to be magnitude 3.4, struck at approximately 1:31 a.m. about 6.4 miles...
Early-morning earthquake recorded in Midlands