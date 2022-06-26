Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Sunny and comfortable Sunday with rain chances returning on Tuesday

By Matt Bullock
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A gorgeous day ahead with better rain chances moving in later this week.

TODAY

Thanks to that high pressure located over Virginia, this will continue to bring in comfortable temperatures for this afternoon. A similar forecast is on tap for Sunday with sunny skies all day long and lower humidity continuing. Afternoon temperatures will once again return to the 80s at the beach and lower 90s across the Pee Dee.

A sunny and comfortable Sunday ahead
(WMBF)

TONIGHT

We’ll continue to stay dry tonight with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will stay mild in the mid 70s in the Grand Strand and low 70s inland. Temperatures will stay comfortable for Monday morning in the 70s with temperatures warming up in the upper 80s in the Grand Strand and mid 90s inland.

BETTER RAIN CHANCES NEXT WEEK

An uptick in humidity and better rain chances will arrive for next week. Monday will continue to be dry but humidity will gradually start to increase. The increase in humidity will kick into high gear by Tuesday through the end of the week. That in combination with a more active weather pattern will bring daily storm chances to the forecast starting on Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday & Thursday. Any rainfall will be a welcomed sight with drought conditions ongoing across the region.

Rain chances are back in the forecast
(WMBF)

TROPICAL UPDATE

The tropical wave that we gave you the First Alert to this week continues to show an increasing chance of development over the next week. Environmental conditions appear conducive for development over the next few days, and a tropical depression could form by early next week as this system moves westward at around 15 to 20 mph over the tropical Atlantic. The chance of development is now at 40% over the next two days and at 70% over the next five days.

Update on the tropics
(WMBF)

It’s important to note that this system does not pose a threat to the Carolinas at this time. Models even show what this system could look like next week with this system just making it to the Caribbean by late next week. Regardless, stay informed and keep checking the latest updates online and on the First Alert Weather App. This is a good reminder that we’re getting closer to the peak of hurricane season.

Update on the tropics
(WMBF)

