Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Early-morning earthquake recorded in Midlands

A few reports suggest quake was felt in Lowcountry
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported an earthquake early Sunday morning in Kershaw County.

The quake, estimated to be magnitude 3.4, struck at approximately 1:31 a.m. about 6.4 miles southeast of Elgin or about 20 miles east-northeast of Columbia, the USGS said.

Of the nearly 30 earthquakes recorded in Kershaw County over the past year, Sunday’s was the strongest, WIS-TV reported.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said a quake recorded on Dec. 27, 2021, with a magnitude 3.3, was the strongest recorded before Sunday’s quake.

The USGS listed reports of people feeling the quake as far as Augusta and Charlotte with a few reports in the Lowcountry as well.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
1 dead after incident with alligator in Myrtle Beach area, police say
Two-alarm fire damages buildings, vehicles in Surfside Beach
Bradley Morgan
2 children in protective custody after adults found unconscious with meth
Vehicle crashes into building in Myrtle Beach area, crews say
Vehicle crashes into building in Myrtle Beach area, crews say
Grace Miller 11, left, and Leo Miller 5, right, hold signs during a Pro-Life rally at Federal...
Grand Strand reacts to Supreme Court’s Roe v. Wade ruling

Latest News

Deputies: 1 hurt in Marlboro County stabbing, suspect in custody
1 hurt, another arrested in Marlboro County shooting
Troopers investigating deadly Dillon County crash
Miss Clemson Teen Piper Holt, left, was crowned Miss South Carolina Teen 2022; and Miss...
New Miss South Carolina, Miss Teen South Carolina, crowned