Deputies: 1 hurt in Marlboro County stabbing, suspect in custody

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was hurt after a stabbing early Sunday in Marlboro County

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the incident at around 2:10 a.m. at a home on Brushy Bay Road in the Bennettsville area.

The victim was taken to the hospital. They’re believed to have serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

A man has also been arrested in connection to the incident, but no further details were immediately available.

The stabbing happened after deputies responded to an unrelated shooting earlier Sunday morning in the county.

More information is expected to be released on Monday.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

