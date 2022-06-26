Crews respond to dumpster fire at Tanger Outlets on Highway 501

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews responded to a dumpster fire Sunday at the Tanger Outlets on Highway 501.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to the blaze at around 1:40 p.m. A nearby building was also evacuated out of precaution.

The fire has since been put out with no injuries or damage reported.

Some WMBF News viewers sent photos and videos from the area, showing smoke rising from above the outlet stores.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.