Crash closes lane on Highway 9, crews say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One lane of traffic was closed on part of Highway 9 on Sunday after a crash.

Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Carolina Bays Parkway and Highway 9 East in Little River at 4:50 p.m.

Officials said no one was taken to the hospital.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.

