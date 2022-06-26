Crash closes lane on Highway 9, crews say
Published: Jun. 26, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One lane of traffic was closed on part of Highway 9 on Sunday after a crash.
Horry County Fire Rescue said it was called to a single-vehicle accident in the area of Carolina Bays Parkway and Highway 9 East in Little River at 4:50 p.m.
Officials said no one was taken to the hospital.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
