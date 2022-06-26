Celebration of life service for Deputy Aldridge

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Community members came out to pay their respects to Deputy Aldridge on Sunday.

People lined the streets starting at 1 p.m. for the procession to the church which started at 3 p.m.

Community members who have never met Deputy Aldridge feel it is a huge loss for them and they felt the need to show up to pay their respects and say thank you.

Capt. Greg Satterfield with the Uniform Patrol Captain Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office told the story behind the photo with Deputy Aldridge handing a child a teddy bear.

The procession from the church to Westwood Memorial Gardens located at 6101 Reidville Road will start at around 6:15 p.m. and follow the route below:

Turn right onto Anderson Mill Road, out of the parking lot

Turn left onto Reidville Road

Follow until we turn left into the cemetery or the overflow parking area

Deputies ask no civilian on the procession route to proceed past the intersection of Highway 290 on Reidville Road towards the cemetery.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol Honors Team and caisson will honor Aldridge at his service.

A joint venture between North Carolina Highway Patrol and the North Carolina Troopers Association, the caisson is one of only a couple of its kind in the nation.

The caisson consists of a custom Amish-built wagon and specially-trained horses that will escort Deputy Aldridge’s casket from the funeral home to the church for his memorial service. Volunteers from the state Highway Patrol serve as members of the unit to pay tribute to fallen heroes.

