1 hurt, another arrested in Marlboro County shooting

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday in part of the Pee Dee.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a shooting at around 1 a.m. on Coattail Road in the Bennettsville area.

Officials said one man was taken to the hospital for treatment, while another is in custody and will be charged in the incident.

It’s also believed the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said more information will be released Monday.

