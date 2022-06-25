Vendors prepare ahead of Conway Riverfest

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Conway Chamber of Commerce is gearing up for its 42nd annual Independence Day which kicks off Saturday at the Conway Marina.

The event runs from 11 a.m to 10 p.m. with fireworks hosted by Conway National Bank at 9:30 p.m.

On Friday, vendors from all over gathered to set up for another year of success.

“Sometimes it might be a smile and sweat but we do it with a smile,” said Charlene Bullard of B&B Outdoors.

It took Charlene Bullard three hours to set up at the annual Riverfest.

She said, unlike some vendors, her family has been doing this line of work every day for about 10 years starting out with just funnel cakes.

“We’ve been doing it so long that we have the same festivals that we do year after year after year,” said Bullard. “Luckily, we’ve been blessed enough to go back and be invited back to the same ones we’ve done for a number of years.”

The Riverfest happens to be one of those events.

Bullard and many other vendors look forward to welcoming back family, friends, and live music for another year.

Organizers say, just last year about 20,000 people were in attendance.

Terrill Sellers of the Vittles Wagon is hoping to top that number and make everyone feel right at home.

“It feels great,” said Sellers “I’m just looking to feed a lot of people, meet a lot of people, and have a great turnout.”

Parking will be available at the Horry County Courthouse, the old Santee Cooper lot, along with street parking.

Elm Street will we closed during the event.

Smoking, public golf carts, bicycles, coolers, and skateboards are not permitted in festival area.

No admission fee is required for the Elm Street area activities from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Riverfront Park Area admission is $5 per person and children 12 and under are free.

Hands will be stamped for park re-entry once fee is paid.

For a full overview of the event visit Conway Riverfest.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.