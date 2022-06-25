Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Select supermarkets pulling gun-themed koozies from shelves following controversy

Harris Teeter stores are pulling certain products after a former representative tweeted her disappointment. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Harris Teeter supermarkets are pulling what some are calling controversial koozies from their store shelves.

WBTV reports one of the koozies had a bald eagle holding a rifle with the phrase “Give me liberty or give me death,” with another showing Thomas Jefferson holding a scroll with the Second Amendment on it and a gun.

Former North Carolina representative Christy Clark shared her disappointment on Twitter regarding the koozies, and a Harris Teeter representative has since said the items would be removed from stores.

“I think they recognize that as we face mass shootings and gun violence in our communities, we have to look closely at our culture and make changes,” Clark said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews at scene of Myrtle Beach area water rescue
1 dead after incident with alligator in Myrtle Beach area, police say
Bradley Morgan
2 children in protective custody after adults found unconscious with meth
Gov. Henry McMaster speaks with reporters on State House grounds in Columbia on May 3, 2022.
McMaster, other SC leaders react to Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade
Myrtle Beach police on scene of ‘disturbance’ on 27th Avenue North, roads closed
Suspect in custody after ‘disturbance’ reported on 27th Avenue North, police say
Nearly 1,400 Republican voters received Democrat absentee ballots for Horry County runoff elections, officials say

Latest News

President Joe Biden waves to the media as he walks to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force...
Biden’s mission in Europe: Shore up alliance against Russia
People rally for and against the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade across the...
Fallout from SCOTUS Roe v Wade decision continues
Sunny and beautiful tomorrow
FIRST ALERT: Beautiful weather continues tomorrow with better rain chances next week
Harry Eugene Evans
Deputies searching for missing Darlington County man