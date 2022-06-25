Submit a Tip
Melissa Jefferson races to the USA Track & Field 100-meter championship

Jefferson is the U.S. Champion in the 100-meters and will represent Team USA at the 2022 World Championships
Melissa Jefferson after winning gold in Eugene.
Melissa Jefferson after winning gold in Eugene.(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 11:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EUGENE, Ore. – She did it again! Coastal Carolina women’s outdoor track & field’s Melissa Jefferson made history once again on Friday night, as the junior was crowned the U.S. Champion in the women’s 100-meters at the 2022 Toyota USA Track Outdoor Championships, crossing the finish line first with an amazing time of 10.69 (+2.9) in the finals to earn the gold medal.

With one of the fastest times ever by a collegian in the women’s 100-meters, wind-aided or not, Jefferson earned a spot on the USA National Team and will represent the United States at the 2022 World Athletics Championships from July 15-24.

Jefferson posted a new CCU school-record time of 10.82 (0.5) in the semifinals of the 100-meters to place second overall.

That was just the precursor to the show she put on in the 100-meter finals, as the 2022 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field 60-meters National Champion posted a career-best time of 10.69 (+2.9) to win the event and in the process defeated six professionals and recent college graduate Celera Barnes of USC.

Her mark of 10.69 (+2.9) set an All-Dates, All-Time Collegiate record for the women’s 100-meters (per USTFCCCA).

Just missing the finals in their respective events were rising juniors Shani’a Bellamy and Jermaisha Arnold.

Bellamy turned in a time of 58.47 to finish in 14th place overall and just five spots out of qualifying for the finals in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, while Arnold posted a time of 51.78 to finish 12th overall in the women’s 400-meter semifinals.

In her first competition of the week at the 2022 USA TF U20 Outdoor Championships, Mekenze Kelley placed first overall in the women’s 400-meters with her time of 52.57 to move on to the finals on Saturday at 7:17 p.m. ET. Her time was the fourth-fastest mark of the year in the event for the rising sophomore.

Live results for the 2022 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships can be found here: https://results.usatf.org/2022U20Outdoors/.

Copyright 2022 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

