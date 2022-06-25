Melissa Jefferson races to the USA Track & Field 100-meter championship

EUGENE, Ore. – She did it again! Coastal Carolina women’s outdoor track & field’s Melissa Jefferson made history once again on Friday night, as the junior was crowned the U.S. Champion in the women’s 100-meters at the 2022 Toyota USA Track Outdoor Championships, crossing the finish line first with an amazing time of 10.69 (+2.9) in the finals to earn the gold medal.

With one of the fastest times ever by a collegian in the women’s 100-meters, wind-aided or not, Jefferson earned a spot on the USA National Team and will represent the United States at the 2022 World Athletics Championships from July 15-24.

Jefferson posted a new CCU school-record time of 10.82 (0.5) in the semifinals of the 100-meters to place second overall.

That was just the precursor to the show she put on in the 100-meter finals, as the 2022 NCAA Division I Indoor Track & Field 60-meters National Champion posted a career-best time of 10.69 (+2.9) to win the event and in the process defeated six professionals and recent college graduate Celera Barnes of USC.

Her mark of 10.69 (+2.9) set an All-Dates, All-Time Collegiate record for the women’s 100-meters (per USTFCCCA).

Just missing the finals in their respective events were rising juniors Shani’a Bellamy and Jermaisha Arnold.

Bellamy turned in a time of 58.47 to finish in 14th place overall and just five spots out of qualifying for the finals in the women’s 400-meter hurdles, while Arnold posted a time of 51.78 to finish 12th overall in the women’s 400-meter semifinals.

In her first competition of the week at the 2022 USA TF U20 Outdoor Championships, Mekenze Kelley placed first overall in the women’s 400-meters with her time of 52.57 to move on to the finals on Saturday at 7:17 p.m. ET. Her time was the fourth-fastest mark of the year in the event for the rising sophomore.

Live results for the 2022 USATF U20 Outdoor Championships can be found here: https://results.usatf.org/2022U20Outdoors/.

