Man accused with Murdaugh in insurance plot arrested in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The man accused of attempting to shoot prominent Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh in what investigators called an insurance fraud scheme has been arrested.

The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Curtis Eddie Smith has been taken into custody on at least one charge filed by the State Law Enforcement Division.

Jail records indicate Smith was arrested Friday. As of Saturday morning, a booking photo was not available.

Deputies were not able to provide details about what charge or charges Smith faces.

SLED has not yet responded to a request for information.

Smith, 61, is charged with assisted suicide, assault and battery of a high aggravated nature, pointing and presenting a firearm, insurance fraud, and conspiracy to commit insurance fraud in connection with the shooting of Alex Murdaugh over Labor Day weekend.

Investigators say that Murdaugh provided Smith with a gun and directed Smith to shoot him in the head for the purpose of causing Murdaugh’s death and allowing for the payment of a stated “death benefit beneficiary;” state investigators say Murdaugh provided a statement to SLED admitting to the scheme of having Smith murder him for the purpose of his son collecting a life insurance policy.

Smith has denied that he shot Murdaugh. He told CBS’s “48 Hours” in October that he did not fire a shot, saying Murdaugh called him on Sept. 4 saying he needed Smith’s help. Smith said he didn’t think twice before heading to the Hampton County road to meet him. But he said that when he arrived, Murdaugh emerged from his car holding a gun.

“He said, ‘You know, you got to take care of this.’ And I said, ‘Well, I can’t do it.’ And he took it, he turned his head. I just grabbed his arm, put it behind his head and took the gun from him,” Smith said.

Smith claims that during a struggle, the gun went off. Then, he said he disposed of the weapon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

