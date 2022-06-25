Greenville PD: 6 arrested during ‘Bans off our Bodies’ rally in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Six people were arrested during rally in response to the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in downtown Greenville on Saturday, according to Greenville Police.

According to police, the protest that was supposed to last from 12 p.m. until 1 p.m. with 100 people present at One City Plaza.

However, police said about 400 to 500 people were actually present and the rally exceeded its scheduled end time.

On several occasions, police addressed pro-choice and pro-life protestors standing on opposites sides of the street telling them to stop trying to cross the road to the opposite side.

According to the City of Greenville, picketing may be conducted only on the sidewalks, on the grounds of a city-controlled park or plaza...it may not be conducted on the portion of a street used for vehicular traffic.

They said one person was arrested after multiple warnings.

Then others interfered during the arrest and they were also arrested.

All six individuals were arrested with charges that include pedestrians in the roadway, interfering with police, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, police say.

Police said the picket line was deemed an unlawful assembly and officers dispersed both sides.

Police are investigating this incident.

